Senators' Matt Duchene: Two points Thursday
Duchene contributed a power-play goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.
Duchene's familiarity with this foe from his Western Conference days seemed to benefit him, as the slumping center was Ottawa's only player to post multiple points in this one. His two points here matched Duchene's total from his first 12 games since coming over in a blockbuster trade with Colorado, and his lack of production has been a driving force behind Ottawa's recent stumbles.
