Senators' Matt Duchene: Underwhelming debut with Sens
Duchene was held off the scoresheet in his Senators debut Friday. He logged 16:44 of ice time but skated to a minus-1 rating with two empty shots on goal in the 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche, his former team.
This was game was held in Sweden as part of the NHL's Global Series, so between all the travel and the pressure of performing against the former employer with new teammates, it's not a big surprise that Duchene was held in check in his debut. Still, the skilled offensive pivot registered 428 points (178 goals, 250 assists) in 586 career contests with the Avalanche and a change of scenery figures to do him wonders over the long haul. Linemates Zack Smith and Mike Hoffman are terrific playmakers and it should be fun to watch them produce once they're more accustomed to Duchene's speed and tendencies within the attacking zone.
More News
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Packing bags for Ottawa•
-
Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Two-point night helps lift team to win•
-
Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Deal to Sens falls apart•
-
Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Goal drought extends to six games•
-
Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Hot start continues•
-
Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Propels team to victory in opener•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...