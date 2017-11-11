Senators' Matt Duchene: Underwhelming debut with Sens

Duchene was held off the scoresheet in his Senators debut Friday. He logged 16:44 of ice time but skated to a minus-1 rating with two empty shots on goal in the 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche, his former team.

This was game was held in Sweden as part of the NHL's Global Series, so between all the travel and the pressure of performing against the former employer with new teammates, it's not a big surprise that Duchene was held in check in his debut. Still, the skilled offensive pivot registered 428 points (178 goals, 250 assists) in 586 career contests with the Avalanche and a change of scenery figures to do him wonders over the long haul. Linemates Zack Smith and Mike Hoffman are terrific playmakers and it should be fun to watch them produce once they're more accustomed to Duchene's speed and tendencies within the attacking zone.