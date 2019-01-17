Senators' Matt Duchene: Victimizes former team
Duchene struck twice and added an assist Wednesday, helping his team to a 5-2 win over Colorado in his first game since the birth of his child.
Duchene didn't miss a beat after missing the Senators' California trip, scoring in his fifth consecutive game. He's found the net in every game that he's played in January and is an easy start whenever he's on the ice.
