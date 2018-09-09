Senators' Matt Duchene: Waiting on teammates to discuss extension

Duchene is taking a wait-and-see approach on inking a new deal based on the actions of teammates Erik Karlsson and Mark Stone, NHL.com reports.

Given that Duchene thought he was escaping a massive rebuild in Colorado, it's understandable that he might not want to be around for the same thing in Ottawa, especially as he's entering what should be the prime of his career. Karlsson and Stone could leave via free agency after the 2018-19 season, or perhaps even earlier, and Duchene's approach makes it sound like the center will test the waters if Stone leaves or the Senators don't get a decent return for Karlsson.