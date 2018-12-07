Senators' Matt Duchene: Will not return against Montreal
Duchene (lower body) won't return to Thursday's game.
Duchene left in obvious discomfort, and the forward's status beyond Thursday's contest remains to be seen. He was minus-1 in 8:04 prior to departing. Look for Ottawa to update his status ahead of Saturday's game against the Penguins.
More News
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Leaves with apparent injury•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Finishes with 22 November points•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Garners another set of helpers•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Held in check away from home•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Scores twice against Panthers•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Milestone night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...