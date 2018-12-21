Duchene, as expected, will be in the lineup against the Devils on Friday.

Duchene was already taken off injured reserve Wednesday, which cleared the way for him to play, but the team has not officially confirmed the center will suit up. In 29 games this season, the Ontario native has racked up 12 goals and 22 helpers and is on pace to crack the 50-point mark for the seventh time in his NHL career.

More News
Our Latest Stories