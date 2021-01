Murray is away from the team because of the birth of his child, Wayne Scanlan of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Murray likely won't be away from the team for too long, but he could miss a significant amount of training camp because of COVID-19 protocols. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old netminder, who signed a four-year, $26 million contract with the Senators in October, should be ready for the season opener against Toronto on Jan. 15.