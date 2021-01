Murray (personal) rejoined the team for Tuesday's practice session, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.

Murray went 20-11-5 in 38 appearances for the Penguins last year in which he posted a 2.87 GAA and one shutout. The netminder's inconsistent performance led the club to ship him out to Ottawa in favor of Tristan Jarry, With the Senators, Murry figures to take the bulk of the workload while being backed up by Marcus Hogberg.