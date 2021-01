Murray will tend the home twine in Tuesday's game against the Jets, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Murray has been solid through his first two games in Ottawa, turning aside 57 of 63 shots -- a .905 save percentage -- and recording a 1-1-0 record. The Jets are coming to town after losing 3-1 to the Maple Leafs on Monday night, and they'll be rolling with backup Laurent Brossoit in their crease.