Murray gave up four goals on 11 shots before he was replaced by Joey Daccord in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Flames.

Murray lasted only one period in his latest disaster outing. The 26-year-old goalie dropped to 6-11-1 with a 3.72 GAA and an .883 save percentage in 20 games. Murray's numbers inspire virtually no confidence, but the Senators will likely keep rolling with him unless Daccord significantly outperforms him.