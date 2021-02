Murray will defend the home net in Saturday's matchup against the Canadiens, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Murray recorded his first win since Opening Night on Thursday, steering away 36 of 38 shots. The Canadiens have entered true contender territory, so Murray could face another massive shot volume Thursday. It'll be a tough matchup regardless, as the Habs lead the league with 4.36 goals per game.