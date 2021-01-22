Murray allowed four goals on 26 shots Thursday in a 4-1 loss to Winnipeg.

Murray was replaced by Marcus Hogberg to start the third period with the Senators trailing 4-0. The 26-year-old Murray, acquired from Pittsburgh in the offseason, is off to a rough start with his new team, giving up three-plus goals in each of his starts and posting an .880 save percentage. It's possible he gets a breather for Saturday's rematch with the Jets after having started Ottawa's first four games.