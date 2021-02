Murray (upper body) is healthy and available against Toronto on Wednesday, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Coach DJ Smith hasn't named a starter yet but with the Senators heading into a back-to-back with the Leafs, Murray figures to take at least one of the two games with Marcus Hogberg expected to start the other. It's been a rough first season in Ottawa for the 26-year-old Murray as he is 2-7-1 in 10 outings with a 3.69 GAA and .882 save percentage, both career worsts.