Coach DJ Smith is hopeful Murray (lower body) will be able to get a few games in before the end of the season, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

It's safe to assume Murray will be sidelined for at least another week, but the fact that he may still get a few games in before the campaign comes to an end is nonetheless an encouraging development. Marcus Hogberg will continue to serve as the Senators' No. 1 netminder until Murray is given the green light to return.