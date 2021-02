Murray (upper body) won't dress for Saturday's game against the Jets, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

With Murray on the shelf, Marcus Hogberg will start against Winnipeg, with Filip Gustavsson filling in as his backup. Murray will be reevaluated ahead of Monday's matchup with the Maple Leafs. The 26-year-old backstop has struggled this season, compiling a 2-7-1 record while posting a 3.69 GAA and an .882 save percentage through 12 appearances.