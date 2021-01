Murray is set to patrol the blue paint at home versus Winnipeg on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Murray has been middling at best this season as he is 1-1-1 with a 3.30 GAA and .890 save percentage. Thursday's clash will be the fourth straight start for the 26-year-old netminder, who has thus far carried the load for the Senators. The team's first back-to-back will come Jan 27/28 against the Canucks, which could be the first start for Marcus Hogberg.