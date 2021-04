Murray will defend the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Canadiens, per the NHL's official media site.

Murray will make a second straight start, as he allowed three goals on 35 shots during Wednesday's loss to the Jets. The 26-year-old has struggled during his first season in Ottawa, posting an .882 save percentage, a 3.80 GAA and a 7-13-1 record. The Canadiens' offense has been lethartic lately, as they've totaled 11 goals over their last six outings en route to a 2-4-0 record.