Murray turned aside 24 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

The 26-year-old was staked to a 3-1 lead midway through the second period, but Murray couldn't make it stick. His Ottawa tenure has gotten off to a somewhat shaky start, as he's gone 1-1-1 through three games with a .890 save percentage, and that could open the door for Marcus Hogberg to get the nod in net for the Senators' next game Thursday.