Murray stopped 32 of 35 shots Wednesday in a 3-2 loss to Winnipeg.

Murray, who was out for an extended absence with an upper-body injury, was making his first appearance since March 10. He performed fairly well -- all three Winnipeg goals were snipes from high-danger areas -- but ultimately dropped to 7-13-1 on the year with a 3.80 GAA and .882 save percentage.