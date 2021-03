Per general manager Pierre Dorion, Murray (upper body) is now considered week-to-week with his upper-body injury, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Murray has been labeled day-to-day since suffering an upper-body during warmups ahead of Sunday's game versus Toronto, but his recovery clearly hasn't been progressing as well as initially expected. Joey Daccord (leg) and Marcus Hogberg (lower body) are both unavailable as well, so for now, Filip Gustavsson will take over as Ottawa's No. 1 netminder.