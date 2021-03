Murray will patrol the crease for Sunday's home contest against Toronto.

Murray is coming off a brutal outing against the Oilers, giving up seven goals on 36 shots in a loss. Over his last five games, he owns an abysmal .852 save percentage and 5.14 GAA. In four starts against Toronto this season, Murray has gone 1-3-0 with a .880 save percentage. The Maple Leafs are the third-highest scoring team per game this season.