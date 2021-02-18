Murray stopped 26 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Toronto.

Alex Kerfoot's rebound goal midway through the third period broke a 1-1 tie and sent Murray to his fourth consecutive loss. The first-year Senator got off to a dreadful start with his new squad, posting an .850 save percentage during the month of January. He's managed to turn things around since the calendar flipped to February, putting together a stellar .930 save percentage in his six appearances. Despite the improvements, Murray owns just two wins in 12 outings (11 starts) on the year.