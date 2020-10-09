Murray is excited for a fresh start in Ottawa, reports TSN.ca, and he's optimistic a contract extension that keeps him Ottawa a long time will be signed soon.

Murray is a restricted free agent and can become a UFA next offseason. But he likes what he sees in his new team. "This is a young team stacked with talent and heading in absolutely the right direction," Murray said after his recent trade. "I definitely hope we can get something done so I can be here for years to come." The twinetender does have a history of injuries, including concussions and lower-body issues. But he is also the seventh-fastest goalie in history to hit 100 regular-season wins (166 games). Murray will be tested in Ottawa behind a defense where no guy has 300 games of NHL experience. Suffice to say, he's going to see a lot of rubber.