Murray (undisclosed) left Saturday's game versus the Canucks after a collision with Jake Virtanen, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Murray, who was filling in for Anton Forsberg (lower body), got hurt in the second period. It's not a great situation for the Senators, who are down to the last healthy goalie on their roster. Marcus Hogberg replaced Murray in goal.
