Murray (lower body) was not protected by the Senators ahead of Wednesday's Expansion Draft.

The two-time Stanley Cup winner was atrocious in his debut campaign with Ottawa, posting a 3.38 GAA and .893 save percentage in 27 appearances. Murray has three years left on his current contract, but with a cap hit of $6.25 million, it's unclear if the remaining term will be enough to make up for his recent struggles and associated disproportionate salary.