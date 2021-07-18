Murray (lower body) was not protected by the Senators ahead of Wednesday's Expansion Draft.
The two-time Stanley Cup winner was atrocious in his debut campaign with Ottawa, posting a 3.38 GAA and .893 save percentage in 27 appearances. Murray has three years left on his current contract, but with a cap hit of $6.25 million, it's unclear if the remaining term will be enough to make up for his recent struggles and associated disproportionate salary.
