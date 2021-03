Murray will guard the cage in Calgary on Sunday, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.

Murray will get back to work after he allowed four goals on 11 shots before he was yanked against the Flames on Thursday. Still struggling to string together good performances, the 26-year-old owns a 3.72 GAA and .883 save percentage alongside a 6-11-1 record. Murray has allowed 12 goals on 102 shots in four appearances against the Flames this season.