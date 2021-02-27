Murray is slated to start between the pipes in Saturday's home game versus Calgary, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Murray was sharp in his last start Thursday against the Flames, stopping 29 of 30 shots en route to a comfy 6-1 victory. He'll attempt to secure a fourth straight win in a rematch with the same Calgary club Saturday.
More News
-
Senators' Matt Murray: Notches third straight win•
-
Senators' Matt Murray: Tasked with Thursday's start•
-
Senators' Matt Murray: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Senators' Matt Murray: Puts an end to winless skid•
-
Senators' Matt Murray: Patrolling crease Sunday•
-
Senators' Matt Murray: Not ready for onslaught•