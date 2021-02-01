Murray will patrol the crease in Edmonton on Sunday.
Murray is off to a brutal start this season, going 1-4-1 with a 4.39 GAA and .859 save percentage. He hasn't earned a win since Ottawa's first game of the year. The 26-year-old has another tough test ahead of him against Connor McDavid and the Oilers.
