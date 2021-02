Murray stopped 27 of 33 shots before being replaced by Joey Daccord to begin the third period of Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Calgary had a 3-0 lead barely 11 minutes into the first period and cruised from there, and while Murray didn't look particularly sharp, he also wasn't getting any help from his defense. The defeat snaps his personal three-game winning streak, but overall Murray is 5-10-1 with a rough 3.72 GAA and .884 save percentage to begin his first season outside of Pittsburgh.