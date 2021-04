Murray will patrol the crease during Wednesday's home matchup with Winnipeg, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Murray hasn't seen game action since March 10 against the Oilers due to an upper-body injury, so he'll likely have some rust to shake off early on against the Jets. The 26-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up his eighth win of the season in a tough home matchup with a Winnipeg squad that's 14-8-1 on the road this year.