Murray made 29 saves in a 7-1 loss to Edmonton on Wednesday.

Things got rough early and often for Murray, who neither looked particularly sharp nor received much in the way of defensive help. The result was his fourth appearance in which he'd given up more than five goals and the ninth with four or more goals allowed. Murray dropped to 7-11-1 with a dreadful 3.84 GAA and .880 save percentage in his first season in Ottawa.