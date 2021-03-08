Murray made 31 saves on 34 shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Murray didn't let the Flames get ahead in the contest, and he put together a fairly solid outing despite allowing it to get to overtime. The 26-year-old goalie improved to 7-11-1 with a 3.66 GAA and an .885 save percentage through 21 games (19 starts). Next up for Murray and the Senators is a three-game series in Edmonton, where he'll be tasked with quieting the Oilers' big three of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.