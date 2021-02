Murray will get the starting nod at home against Edmonton on Monday, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Murray has performed well in his previous two outings in which he posted a 2.01 GAA and .943 save percentage and posted a 1-1-0 record. It's a drastic improvement for the netminder considering he is sporting a 4.10 GAA and .875 save percentage on the year. Stopping Connor McDavid and company won't be an easy task for Murray.