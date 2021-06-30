Murray had a disappointing first season in Ottawa and will look to rebound after a lower body injury ended his season.

The question with Murray is whether he'll remain in Ottawa or get picked by Seattle in the expansion draft. At this point, it's unclear if the Senators will protect Murray or hope that his $6.25 million cap hit will be enough to dissuade the Kraken from taking him. Murray has three years on his deal in Ottawa, so if he's still with the Senators after the expansion draft, he'll be the No. 1 netminder as long as he's healthy.