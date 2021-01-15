Murray will patrol the crease during Friday's home game versus Toronto, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Murray struggled in his final season in Pittsburgh in 2019-20, posting an ugly .899 save percentage in 38 appearances. Things are unlikely to improve Friday, as he'll be taking on a Toronto club that averaged 3.39 goals per game last campaign, third in the NHL, and although the Senators should be improved across the board, it's safe to assume they'll still have their fair share of defensive lapses in 2020-21.