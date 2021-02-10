Murray stopped all nine shots he faced after replacing Marcus Hogberg early in the second period of Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Instead of a night off, Murray ended up playing nearly 35 minutes and gave the Senators a chance to mount a comeback from the 3-1 hole they were in when he entered the game, although the effort fell short. The 26-year-old has a shaky 3.63 GAA and .886 save percentage through 11 appearances, but with Hogberg posting much worse numbers, Murray should continue to carry the load in net for Ottawa.