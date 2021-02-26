Murray turned aside 29 shots in a 6-1 win over Calgary.

Murray has suddenly turned in a three-game winning streak after dropping each of his previous six starts. He owns a stellar .929 save percentage during his current streak and, with the young Senators playing better in front of him as of late, could finally be entering the streaming conversation for fantasy managers in need of goaltending help. Murray and the Senators draw two more tilts with Calgary on Saturday and Monday before embarking upon a six-game road trip.