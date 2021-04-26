Murray (lower body) won't play Monday against the Canucks and could be "out a little bit longer", Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Murray was injured Saturday against Vancouver and will miss Monday's rematch as a result. He hasn't been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Canucks at this point, but it sounds like Murray's absence will likely linger beyond just Monday's game. With Anton Forsberg (lower body) also out Monday, Marcus Hogberg will man the road crease in Vancouver.