Murray will start between the pipes for Sunday's home clash with Montreal, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.

It will likely be Murray's net for the foreseeable future, as Marcus Hogberg is expected to miss 1-to-2 weeks with a lower-body injury. Murray's numbers have been rough to start the season, recording a 2-9-1 record to go along with a .878 save percentage and 3.81 GAA. It will be a tough task slowing down the Montreal offense, as the Canadiens rank fifth in the league in goals per contest this year (3.44).