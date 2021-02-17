Murray will start between the pipes for Wednesday's road game against the Maple Leafs, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Murray was cleared to return to ice after dealing with an upper-body issue, and he'll return to the starter's crease after giving way to Marcus Hogberg the past two games. Murray has struggled quite a bit this season, accumulating a 2-7-1 record to go along with a 3.69 GAA and .882 save percentage in 12 appearances. The 26-year-old will face a tough test against a Toronto offense that sits second in the league in goals per contest this season (3.63).