Murray made 37 saves in a 3-2 loss to Toronto on Saturday night.

Murray gives the Sens instant credibility as they rebuild, but he's going to face a lot of rubber throughout 2020-21. So his value lies in your league's categories. Early season games have been fairly sloppy, so we need a few more outings to really get a feel for expectations this year. But suffice to say that Murray won't deliver to his career stats (2.67; .914).