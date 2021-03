Murray (upper body) participated in Monday's practice, Matt Tidcombe of the Senators' official site reports.

Murray said he felt "really good" about Monday's session, calling it a "full practice." The 26-year-old is considered day-to-day for the time being. There's a chance that he'll be ready for Thursday's game versus the Canadiens. Until he gains clearance, Filip Gustavsson and Anton Forsberg should hold down the fort in net.