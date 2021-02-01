Murray gave up three goals on nine shots before he was replaced by Marcus Hogberg in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Oilers.

The quick hook actually spared Murray from taking the loss, as the Senators were able to cover the three goals he allowed. He lasted just 7:20 into the game, but Hogberg wasn't any better in the high-scoring affair. Murray remains at 1-4-1 on the year with a 4.82 GAA and an .849 save percentage through seven starts. A rematch with the Oilers awaits on Tuesday, but Murray cannot be trusted in fantasy at this point in the season, as he's allowed at least three goals in each of his appearances.