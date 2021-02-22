Murray stopped 30 of 32 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over Montreal on Sunday.

Murray got himself back into the win column for the first time since Feb. 4, snapping a skid of six straight appearances without a victory. It was an encouraging bounce-back performance after having given up six goals versus Toronto last Thursday in his most recent start. The 26-year-old has actually performed fairly well in February outside of that Toronto loss, holding his opponents two goals or fewer in five of seven starts.