Murray turned aside 32 of 34 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Oilers on Monday.

Murray and the Senators were deadlocked in a 1-1 game through 40 minutes, but Edmonton's Tyler Ennis put the Oilers ahead 6:09 into the third period and Josh Archibald added an empty-netter. Regardless, it was another steady performance by Murray, who has rebounded from a dreadful start to his Ottawa tenure by logging a .942 save percentage over his last three starts. It's still best to avoid Murray given the team context and his unimpressive start to the season, but he's at least starting to emerge as a viable desperation streamer for managers who are in a pinch.