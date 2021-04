Murray posted a 31-save shutout in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Murray was lights out again in his third straight win, and he picked up his second shutout in that span. The 26-year-old has allowed just five goals in four games since he returned from an upper-body injury. He has a 10-13-1 record with a 3.39 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 26 outings, but his performance is trending in the right direction.