Murray signed a four-year, $25 million contract with the Senators on Friday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

The Senators traded a second-round pick and prospect Johnny Gruden for Murray on Wednesday, and now they've locked down their starting goalie through the 2023-24 season. Although just 26 years old, Murray has the experience of a veteran with 199 regular-season NHL games under his belt, a career .914 save percentage and two Stanley Cups. The Senators are still in a rebuild, and Murray's winning experience should expedite the process. The team could turn a corner at some point during Murray's current deal.