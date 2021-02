Murray will patrol the road crease for Thursday's game against the Jets, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

The 26-year-old will get his fourth start in five games Thursday, as he was needed in relief in Tuesday's loss. Through 11 appearances this season, Murray has accumulated a 2-6-1 record to go along with a 2.64 GAA and .886 save percentage. Murray will face a stiff test against a Jets offense that sits top 10 in the league in goals per contest this season (3.33).