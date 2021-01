Murray gave up seven goals on 35 shots in a 7-1 loss to the Canucks.

This was not Murray's game, as the Canucks' offense was much stronger than the Senators' defense. The 26-year-old falls to 1-3-1 with 21 goals allowed in five appearances. Murray will still see a majority of the starts over Marcus Hogberg, but neither Senators goalie inspires much confidence in a high-scoring North Division.