Murray will guard the road goal during Thursday's clash with the Canadiens, per the NHL's media site.

Murray has been awful early on this season, compiling a 1-4-1 record while posting an ugly 4.82 GAA and .849 save percentage through seven appearances. He could be in for another tough outing Thursday, as he'll be taking on a Montreal team that currently sits atop the North Division's standings with a 7-1-2 record.